Warner Robins area sets jobs growth record

Metro Warner Robins set a new record for total jobs in November, according to state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.

A news release from Butler on Thursday morning says labor force numbers grew and unemployment insurance claims in the area significantly declined contributing to the record-breaking month.

Metro Warner Robins posted a record-high 74,800 jobs in November, up by 400 from a previous high of 74,400 in October, the news release states.

The job growth came in trade, transportation and warehousing, along with manufacturing and construction, the news release states.

Since November 2016, metro Warner Robins has posted 1,200 new jobs, a 1.6 percent growth rate, according to the news release.

The number of employed residents also increased, according to the news release.

The area’s labor force, which includes the total number of residents with jobs and those unemployed but looking for work, was down by 431 in November. The labor force, at 84,792, is up by 1,178 since November 2016.

“This is a great jobs report,” Butler stated in a news release. “All the significant numbers are trending in the right direction. In fact, records are being set. This is further proof of our growing, dynamic economy.”

