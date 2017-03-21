Warner Robins bar murder suspect extradited back to Houston Co.

Travis Bernard Thomas Jr., 26

A man wanted in the shooting deaths of two men at Jus One More bar in Warner Robins has been extradited back to Houston County.

Travis Bernard Thomas Jr., 26, was arrested last week in Jasper County, South Carolina where he was found hiding inside of a home.

Thomas is accused of killing Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26, both of Warner Robins. The men were shot to death inside of Jus One More bar at 4993 Russell Parkway after 1 a.m. March 2.

Thomas is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of aggravated assault.

