Warner Robins boy celebrates birthday with the Blue

Courtesy of Rebecca Marcy

Working in public safety can often be a thankless task, but after recent tragedies have struck law enforcement agencies across America, now more than ever is an important time to recognize their commitment to serving.

Growing up as the son of a firefighter, 5-year-old Connor Marcy knows this firsthand.

A family friend and his mother Rebecca contacted WMAZ about their son’s birthday party at Monkey Joe’s in Warner Robins.

However, it wasn’t a normal birthday party – it was also a celebration of law enforcement.

In lieu of gifts, Connor asked guests to bring a cash donation for the families of fallen Peach County deputies Daryl Smallwood and Patrick Sondron.

Rebecca spoke to Peach Sheriff Terry Deese about the party, and he contacted several other local agencies and asked if they’d be guests at Connor’s party.

Deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Peach County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Byron Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol troopers arrived as the guests of honor.





The troopers even helped Connor out in a tug-of-war match with the rest of the children at the party.

He was allowed to get into the patrol vehicles and speak over the radio to Houston County.

All of this was a surprise to employees and the owner of Monkey Joe’s, who publicly announced on Facebook they’d be making a donation in his honor.

In total, they raised several hundred dollars with more incoming from people who were unable to attend Connor’s birthday.

His mother says they gave him several options, and it was his own decision. She even says he’d tell you he’s giving his money ‘to help with the cops who are in heaven who died from the bad guys.’

She also says that although Connor has a growth deficiency, it hasn’t stopped his huge heart from growing.

