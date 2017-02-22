Warner Robins breaks ground on new emergency veterinary hospital

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

People in Central Georgia will soon have a place to take their sick or injured pet in case of an emergency.

A group of local veterinarians and city officials broke ground on a 24/7 emergency clinic off Russell Parkway in Warner Robins.

The new clinic is expected to be completed by August and is designed to take the stress off vets who handle emergencies in their spare time.

