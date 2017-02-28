Warner Robins business hopeful for good news in President Trump's Tuesday night speech

McCall's on Watson Boulevard

One of the issues President Trump is expected to discuss Tuesday night before Congress is an increase in military spending.

Jacob Reynolds spoke with some people in Warner Robins about what they hope to hear from the President.

Ken McCall has run his sandwich shop on Watson Boulevard since 1990. He's about a mile from Robins Air Force Base, so lots of customers have ties to the military.





“I would say anywhere from 60-75%, if it's not directly military, it's either civilian employees or contractors that are supporting the Base missions,” McCall said.

McCall said it would be a struggle to survive without base customers. That's why he was hoping for some good news from President Trump Tuesday night.

“Depending on where the spending is, you know, it may directly impact us, it may not. Hopefully, with that type of spending, we'll get another mission here at Robins that will directly impact us as business owners in the community,” McCall said in his shop Tuesday morning.

The President is expected to announce a 10% increase in defense spending, using budget cuts to other government programs and a reduction in foreign aid.





21st Century Partnership Executive Director Dan Penny has his own wish list.

“I would like to see an increase in the military construction dollars that come out of the budget but I'm not sure that that's going to be the focus,” Penny said in his office.

The Base and the International City will have to wait and see what President Trump says in his first address to Congress on Tuesday night.

