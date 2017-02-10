Brandy Garnto's office in Warner Robins

Several Warner Robins business people say they're upset after finding out they lost hundreds to an apparent fraud.

WMAZ spoke with two of them about what they say happened.

Rachel Allen has been a realtor at Keller Williams for four years.

Last July, a company asked her to advertise in an ad book called “Welcome to Robins A.F.B.”

$389.00 and a few example ads later, she says she's never heard from the company again.

“Then, a month went by and I said, 'Well, I haven't heard from anybody. Let me call and check on my ad.' The one number just kept ringing, and then the second number I called said it was disconnected, so then I was like, 'OK, this is not good,'” Allen said.





She wasn't the only one.

Brandy Garnto also works in real estate and got a call in July.

She paid $700 and said the company, Five Point Comprehensive Marketing LLC, eventually stopped answering her, too.

The company lists an Illinois address on their invoices.

She said it was scary how well the scam worked.

“Yes, 'cause there was more than just one phone call and me and the lady talked on a very personal level, so, I mean, they were very good at their game,” Garnto said.





Garnto says she filed a complaint with the state's Consumer Protection Unit last week. She did not realize the apparent scam until the actual company, Marcoa Media visited her office a few weeks ago to sell advertising space.

Marcoa Media, a company that does publish a buyer's guide in Warner Robins, says there are very clear ways to know that it is them selling.

“We always have a badge so that you know we're legitimate, we're going to usually have our guide with us to show you what we're doing. We also have a mobile app called MyBaseGuide.com and we show them the mobile app as well so everything is done in person,” said Robin Smith, Southeast Regional Manager.

An email sent on January 10th to Marcoa customers warns against, "Misleading business tactics taking place in the Houston County area."

Smith also said they never conduct business and never ask for credit card numbers over the phone. She said they normally don’t start selling advertising space in their book until January. Selling runs through April, and then the book comes out in June.

Smith said the only Marcoa sellers in the area were Steve King, Matt Sleadd, Jeri Michel Duncan, and herself.

Marcoa says on its website that it is contracted to work with the U.S. Government.

Smith said Marcoa's lawyers are starting an investigation into the Five Point company.

Smith also told WMAZ that Marcoa has received nine complaints from businesses saying they gave money to the Five Point company totaling nearly $10,000.

Smith asked that if you or your business paid money to Five Point Comprehensive Marketing LLC to call (478) 338-1976 so they can get your information. She said she felt sad that this had happened to small businesses around Warner Robins.

WMAZ has tried to contact Five Point Comprehensive Marketing LLC through numbers and an email listed on invoices, so far there has been no response.

Both realtors said they had not filed police reports. Allen said since her money had been gone for months by the time she realized it, she didn't think it was worth it. Garnto said she was still considering it, but wanted to hear what the state recommended first.

A Robins Air Force Base spokeswoman said, “Robins Contracting has had no contractual relationship with Five Point Comprehensive Marketing LLC or Marcoa Media.”

