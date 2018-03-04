Warner Robins celebrates 75th anniversary

Dozens of people met outside of the Warner Robins Welcome Center to celebrate the city's 75th anniversary Sunday.

The celebration kicked off with Mayor Randy Toms talking about his pride for the city, and the relationship they have built with Robins Air Force Base.

The Vice Commander of the 78th airbase wing, Col. Sarah Christ, also spoke up about the unique partnership the city has with the base.

Christ says in all of the other cities she's worked in, there have been conflicts between the city and base, but she says that has not been the case in Warner Robins.

“We've always gone forward together as a team, so the sense of community is wonderful. It’s very heartening. I have just a few months here in Robins Air Force Base, and then I’m off into the wild blue yonder onto another assignment. I can sincerely say I will miss the people here,” said Christ.

Following the speakers, people were able to visit and tour the government buildings in the area.

