Warner Robins changes pension plan in effort to recruit police candidates

Warner Robins Council made a change to the city's pension plan in an effort to bring in more police officers.

For more than a year, Warner Robins leaders have debated ways to try and improve recruiting and retention at the police department.

The change to pension plans would allow prior military service to count as a credit towards a city employee's current pension plan.

For example, it means if you served in the Armed Forces full-time for a year, you'll get a credit of one year in your city pension plan, once it is vested.

Councilman Clifford Holmes says they're trying to draw applicants to the police department from military police.

“We're trying -- we're in a hurry to try to get some bodies, some qualified, certified, bodies to serve at the Warner Robins police department,” Holmes said.

One to eight years of full-time military service gets you one credit year.

Eight to 11 years of service gets you two credit years.

12-15 years of service get you three credit years.

16-19 years of service get you four credit years.

20+ years of service get you five credit years.

The military service credit is limited to a maximum of five years.

Employees would receive one year of credit for every 8 years of part-time reserve duty.

