Warner Robins city employee suspended in email investigation wants his name cleared

A Warner Robins city employee who was suspended during an investigation last year, then re-instated, wants the city to clear his name.

An attorney for John "Trey" Hildebrand III sent a letter to the mayor and city council this week, saying Hillenbrand's been treated unfairly, even though he's done nothing wrong.

Using the name of a Macon Telegraph reporter, someone used that account to file an open-records request about the search for a new city clerk.

A police investigator learned that someone also accessed the fake email account in the home of Hildebrand's father, in Kathleen, the report says.

When police tried to interview Trey Hildenbrand about the case last year, the report says, he "was defensive and refused to cooperate."

On May 4, 2015, city officials sent a termination letter to Hildebrand, who works in the city's IT department.

It accused him of making false statements to city officials and "criminal, infamous, dishonest, immoral or notoriously disgraceful conduct."

He appealed his firing and was re-instated about four months later, after a verbal agreement with Mayor Randy Toms.

The letter says Toms told Hildebrand, "essentially all would be forgiven."

But that hasn't happens, claims Stanley Martin, Hildebrand's lawyer.

He says his client is no longer allowed inside the city's law-enforcement center and has effectively been demoted from network administrator to network specialist.

Hildebrand is asking the city to repay him more than $24,000 in lost pay and insurance, medical and legal costs.

The letter also asks, "That the city issue a retraction to the public and to the press, clearing Trey's name."

Martin's letter also challenges the city's statement that Hildebrand failed the polygraph. He argues that investigators' earlier questions about the case influenced the results.

Tom and city attorney Jim Elliott have not returned our phone calls.

