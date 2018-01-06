Warner Robins Comic Con returns for 5th year

Comics, art and cosplay oh my!

That can only mean one thing, Warner Robins Comic Con is coming back into town for their 5th annual event!

From dressing up as your favorite character to flipping through comics and speaking with artists, there's a little something for everyone!

We met up with some cosplayers to talk to them about their costumes.

"That said spring has come and the dandelions are everywhere and it had guys in suits that had their faces photoshopped as lion heads. I thought that was hilarious and just decided to go with that as a costume," cosplayer, Leon Danson says.

"You know you have fit guys who are going to be superman or Batman but its hard being a guy with glasses to do something as heroic so I love Ghostbusters and I've been a big fan and those guys are very blue collar looking so I wanted to try it," cosplayer, Chris Garrett says.

The event starts tomorrow at 11 AM at the Warner Robins Courtyard Marriott on Carl Vinson Pkwy and runs until 5 PM.

Organizers say dress up because there will be a costume contest.

Tickets for the event are $8 at the door. If you would like to buy them in advance, click here.

