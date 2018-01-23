Warner Robins community reacts after shooting: 'I just don't feel safe anymore like I used to'

MACON - It has been a busy past two weeks in Warner Robins, and local citizens are concerned about the increase in crime, so much that David Reid has organized an event "Enough is Enough in Warner Robins" that has the interest of over 500 people. The interest has grown so much they have moved to a large location.



Reid says the group wants to tell city leadership to crack down on crime. He says they're willing to do anything to help including pay higher taxes to boost police presence. Reid says the biggest thing the city can do is empower police chief Brett Evans

"I met with him several months ago we discussed the crime in the town it stems from several years ago maybe not being able to do it as well as he could," Reid said. "I believe in him, I trust in him, but I need him to step up, allow him to do his job. Let him get out there and do what I think he can do."

Reid also wants Warner Robins Police to do more community style policing too.

"Put a stop to some of these crimes before they happen," Reid said. "Proactive police stops, proactive walking through neighborhoods, getting involved with neighborhood watch meetings, instead of the reactiveness we've had for years now."

Abby Campbell is a student at Middle Georgia University and has lived in Warner Robins for the past 15 years. She is concerned about the crime in the city she calls home.

"I never would have expected that Warner Robins would have this much crime, let alone three murders or homicides in less than a month, and I think it's absolutely horrible," she said.

Campbell says since the increase in crime, she has been more cautious during her day-to-day activities.

"As a family, me and my family, we're a little on edge even about going out to eat at this point now, and by myself, I don't walk my dogs anymore. I just don't feel safe anymore like I used to," Campbell said.

Campbell is not the only concerned citizen. Roderick Allen, who is a basketball coach, said he was a regular customer at the Chevron gas station where a clerk was killed on Saturday, January 13,

"I was going to that store like for years regularly just to see him and his partner in that store", Allen said.

Allen said he was shocked when he learned about the killing of the gas station clerk. Allen is also not a stranger to violence -- he said that violence has hit his own family.

"We lost a brother to gun violence June of 16, Mr. Donell Hawkins," he said

So he is looking forward to the Enough is Enough Event on February 6.

"When I saw that in the group, I was like, 'You know what, I just need ten minutes to say something and express my concerns,'" said Allen.

According to the event page, they want to hold government officials accountable and continue the conversation about how the community can help.

