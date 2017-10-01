Warner Robins convenience store burglarized

crime scene

A gas station convenience store near Highway 41 in Warner Robins was burglarized early Sunday morning.

Jennifer Parson with Warner Robins police confirmed that the Citgo station on 4800 Russell Parkway was burglarized around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

She says no one was inside the store at the time and no one was injured, but an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Anyone with information should call Warner Robins Police at 478-302-5378.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV