Warner Robins cop beats cancer, becomes dad

Officer Carlson back at work

WMAZ told you in December about a Warner Robins police officer who was fighting cancer and preparing to be a dad.

Now, we have a happy ending for that story.

Jacob Reynolds caught up with Officer Brandon Carlson in Warner Robins on Friday.

Officer Brandon Carlson has been back in action for a little over a month. He says he feels stronger than ever and police work came back to him like riding a bike.

It was a whirlwind summer for Officer Carlson.

First, the news he was becoming a dad. Then, a diagnosis with stage three Hodgkin's Lymphoma in June.

But now, he's back in action and says it feels pretty good.

“You know I changed my Facebook, the little bio, to survivor. So, I know not only have I had something that could have killed me, and now I know I survived it. I fought hard for it, I leaned on God and now I'm a victor for it,” Carlson said.

He's been back since mid-January and, one coworker, Detective Trent Van Lannen says it's good to have a fighter on the force.

“It's good to have him back because he's a fighter. He's got courage, he's got courage that can't be trained, he's got courage that comes from within and that's important. That's important to our agency and it's important to the community,” Van Lannen said.

Van Lannen, one of Carlson's original field training officers, took him to treatments last year.

Carlson says he'll never be able to thank everyone enough, including the officers that came and sat with him at home and at treatment when he was having a rough time.

But, beating cancer is only part of the good news for Carlson and his family.

“I love being a father, and I tell you, my wife has done probably the best job I've ever seen anybody do on a kid. I admire her so much for the job she's done,” Carlson told WMAZ.

He's now the father of 2-month-old baby Jade.

“My favorite part is just her smiles and how she just looks at me and my wife,” Carlson said.

Carlson is out of treatment now and says he has one more scan left in March. If that comes back clear, like the others, he’ll only have to see a doctor every three months for scans and blood work to make sure the cancer hasn’t returned. That process would last two years.

