Warner Robins Council approves 'Chief Evans Rule'

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

At Tuesday night's meeting, the Warner Robins City Council approved the nicknamed 'Chief Evans Rule.'

The rule changes how the city promotes from within.

Under the old rules and regulations, newly hired city employees still on their probationary periods were not eligible for open-position promotions.

The council was considering changing the rules anyway, but Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans suggested simply allowing any new employee be eligible for promotions, according to Councilman Keith Lauritsen.

The council liked the idea and approved the rule change on Tuesday night, hence the 'Chief Evans' nickname.

Now, any new employee, still on their probationary period, is eligible for promotions. However, if they are promoted they still stay on the probationary period for its original duration.

The rule change applies to all city employees, not just those in the WRPD.