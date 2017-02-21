Warner Robins Council approves Vietnam Memorial spending, discuss other issues

City Council meeting on 2/21/17

Warner Robins City Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with the city's planned Vietnam Memorial Park.

They approved spending $78,000 on a sculpture for the new park.





The sculpture is called the 'fallen soldier's cross' and will be made out of bronze.

The money will come from the park's existing account, which the city gave $450,000 to last year.

One of the project's co-founders says the Council's vote means a lot.

“To me it's a great day, I mean this has been a- like I said eight years and nine months of planning, and tonight we've taken a first step, the first phase in getting this memorial built. There's 1,584 guys in the state of Georgia that died in Vietnam,” said Tom McLendon, a veteran.

The money will actually be used to make two sculptures, but they're keeping the theme of the second one a surprise.

The City also received back the report on its audit. Nichols, Cauley and Associates CPA’s conducted the audit.

They said the results of the audit were a “clean opinion.” They commended the government for keeping roughly 18 million dollars in its reserve fund, which could be used to operate Warner Robins for six months in a financial emergency.

However, they did express concern over the City’s growing healthcare costs, which resulted in an $800,000 deficit for last year, according to the audit.

Councilman Chuck Shaheen was scheduled to discuss a personnel issue in Tuesday’s pre-council meeting. But, he removed the item, when it was announced as part of the agenda, citing a lawsuit that had been filed against the City Tuesday afternoon. Details on the lawsuit were not immediately available.

