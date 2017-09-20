Warner Robins Council continues to debate parks

The debate over recreation continues in Warner Robins.

In a special called meeting the City Council and Mayor spent nearly 90 minutes trying to prioritize which park projects they'll tackle first.

First on the list is adding 10-thousand square feet of administrative and athletic office space to Memorial Park, that's across from Robins Air Force Base.

Next, building the North Houston athletic facility that'll have four indoor basketball courts and a walking loop. The city has already purchased the land for that project, but land has not been broken.

After that, Deloris Toliver will get a new basketball facility along with a Warner Robins Police precinct.

Their last prioritized item was creating football fields at Tanner Park near the County annex building.

Councilman Keith Lauritsen says the projects are very close to being finalized.

“I think in the very near future, at this point they've got to go back to-- not the initial drawing board, but go back and fine tune the plan and then they can begin to really make the final drawings that they'll be able to build from. So at this point, we're close,” Lauritsen said.

The Council did not formally vote to approve the plans or budget. Right now, the four prioritized items would cost roughly $23 million. The recreation budget has only $20 million in SPLOST funds.

