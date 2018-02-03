Warner Robins city council is in Athens for a one-day retreat.

A largely discussed topic for the first half of the day was the importance of improving communication among the city's leaders.

After some discussion, city council would like to change the style of the monthly council meetings.

If they move forward with that idea, the first meeting each month would be focused on discussing agenda items and the second on voting.

A few other topics of discussions during the first half of Saturday's retreat included the city's hiring practices and training programs for current employees.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV