Warner Robins Council discusses maternity leave policy, 'Rules of Conduct' for meetings

Warner Robins City Council meeting on January 17th.

The City of Warner Robins is considering creating a maternity leave policy for its employees.

Councilman Chuck Shaheen brought the proposal to the city's pre-council meeting Tuesday night.

He is proposing a four week paid maternity leave. At the moment, city employees have to take personal leave or use sick days when having a baby.

He says it would impact a small number of employees and not be a cost to the taxpayers. He also said having a child should be good news for employees and not a burden.

“It should be an enjoyment time, it's the birth of a child, but it can be a burden on an employee that has to take so much of their personal sick leave, now if they've only been with the city one or two or three years they may not even have enough,” Shaheen explained after the meeting.

Shaheen says he hopes the council approves the idea in a future meeting. He said he thinks it would raise morale for city employees.

Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins told WMAZ after the meeting that she did not support the proposal.

City leaders are also considering a resolution that would impact how citizens conduct themselves at council meetings.

The proposed resolution would ban unauthorized remarks from the public. Unauthorized remarks would include stamping of the feet, applauding, whistles, yells, and similar demonstrations, according to the resolution.

It would also ban placards, signs, banners, pamphlets, fliers, and other political material from the council chambers or conference room.

The city would set a 3-minute time limit on public comments given at council meetings.

It also says people making public comments would not be able to make remarks directly about specific city officials or employees.





And, it says any person making personal, impertinent, profane or slanderous remarks or who becomes boisterous while addressing the council could be removed from the chamber by order of the mayor.

The city wants public input on the proposed resolution and plans to vote on it at their next meeting. They said the resolution would be posted to the city’s website for public viewing.

Parks Director Jarred Reneau also gave an update on the city’s parks.

He said work was almost completed on renovations being made to Ada Lee Park. Rain and the holidays had caused delays, but renovations to the building and parking lot at Ada Lee were almost complete.

Reneau also said fitness equipment would be coming to Walker’s Pond.

He also gave a report on future park improvement plans to the council.

Several employees were also honored at Tuesday’s meeting for serving the city. From the fire department, Kenneth Hamm and Stewart Scott were honored for 30 years, Curtis Haslem was honored for 25. From the police department, John Wagner was honored for 25 years and Gary Todd Edwards was honored for 20 years. Gerry Walker with the Public Works Department was honored for 20 years, and utility department employee Gregory Humphrey was honored for 20.

