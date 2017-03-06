Warner Robins council passes maternity leave policy

The city of Warner Robins voted unanimously in favor of maternity leave for the second time at Monday night's council meeting.

This comes after the original maternity leave proposal introduced by Councilman Chuck Shaheen was voted down in early February.

The new policy is called the 4-1-1 plan.

It allows an annual maximum of four weeks paid maternity leave, one week paid paternity leave, and one week adoptive parent leave.

The city does not currently have a maternity or parental leave policy.

