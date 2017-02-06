Warner Robins council votes no on maternity leave, discusses parks and development

Warner Robins businesses and volunteers honored at Monday's meeting

Warner Robins City Council voted against a resolution that would have created maternity leave for city employees.

The proposal would have allowed city employees to take four weeks of paid maternity leave, if they worked for the city for at least a year.

In a 3-2 vote, the resolution was struck down at Monday night’s meeting.

Employees would have had to provide documentation proving they needed maternity leave.

Councilman Keith Lauritsen voted for the resolution and said it would have been an easy fix.

“So it really doesn't make sense to me, it's really unfair, and it's one of the things that is blatantly unfair. And I think we could have easily done something about it and I'm very disappointed that we didn't. I'm not going to stop trying,” the Councilman said after the meeting.

Lauritsen said it would not have been a cost to the city since employee salaries are already budgeted. He repeatedly said it was not fair that women had to use annual or sick leave when pregnant.

“I believe we're discriminating against them because this is a condition only they have, that men don't. And I think they should deserve some type of maternity leave so they don't have to use their sick leave. Because, if they use up all their sick leave in order to have a baby, then if the child gets sick they can't take off,” Lauritsen said.

But Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins voted against it because she was concerned about the growing price of healthcare.

“Our health insurance every year is growing and growing and growing, which everybody's kind of having that issue, but I worked for the city for 29 years before I came on Council and there's never been an issue with maternity leave, we've never had an issue that I know of,” Robbins said.

Although she did admit it was not a large cost to the city, the Councilwoman said she was concerned about adding more benefits to the city’s employee plans.

“Well it's got a lot to do with the costs to the city. I know it wouldn't be a lot of costs, I think Mr. Lauritsen is right about that, but the more benefits that we're adding, can accumulate you know. So, I think we have a good program, good benefits, and I don't think we need to add anything else,” she said after the meeting.

Councilman Chuck Shaheen and Councilman Lauritsen were the only two that voted for the resolution.

Councilmen Tim Thomas and Mike Davis voted against along with Councilwoman Robbins.

Councilman Clifford Holmes abstained since he was acting as Mayor Pro Tem.





City officials also recognized the volunteers and businesses that helped Central Georgia recover after the tornados earlier this year. Mayor Pro Tem Clifford Holmes gave keys to the city to We Care Heating and Air, American Roofing and Renovation, Huddle House, Firehouse Subs, Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, and city employee Jeff Stanfield.

City Parks Director Jarred Reneau told the Council his department planned to remove the pool at Deloris Toliver Park and replace it with a splash pad. Reneau said Warner Robins spends thousands on the pool, but it only brought in $256 last year. He said the splash pad would reduce costs and liability for the city.





The Council also heard a presentation from Pennrose Development about creating a multi-use residential and business development on the 19-acres near the VECTR Center. The plan would create housing for students at VECTR as well as business space.

