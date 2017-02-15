Warner Robins couple says son overdosed on heroin

Joss Brotherton

This week, Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans put part of the blame of the city’s rising crime on prescription drug and heroin use in the city.

Jacob Reynolds spoke with a couple on Wednesday who say they lost their son to a heroin overdose earlier this month.

Cheryl and Mark Brotherton were married in England in 1982 while Mark was serving in the U.S. Air Force. Mark served 27 years in the Air Force before retiring in 2006. He now works at Robins Air Force Base as a civilian.

In 1991, they had their only son.

“Joss was a sweet, loving, kind, had an impish sense of humor, he loved to pray little pranks on people,” said Cheryl Brotherton.

She's talking about her 26-year-old son, Joss Brotherton. She says he liked to prank her by sneaking up on her in the family home and making her scream.

While Joss was growing up, the military family moved around a lot but Joss didn't have a problem making friends.

“The teachers, particularly, in the Department of Defense schools, they really liked Joss because when they would get a new student in, he was the first one to approach them,” Mark said.

But the couple started to notice a problem in 2014, when they took Joss to a rehab center for using prescription painkillers.

It was something his dad traces back nearly a decade.

“We got him a dirt bike and he and his friends had a big time on that, then he injured himself, broke a collarbone. And, that's when he was introduced to painkillers,” Mark said.

Mark said Joss had ups and downs and was arrested for possession twice.

But the couple says they never realized their son was using heroin. Until February 4th, when they say Joss overdosed on heroin and died.

Joss was found in the bathroom of another Warner Robins home with a needle and lighter, according to a WRPD report.

His heartbroken mom has a message for other parents.

“Education, to all the parents out there, is needed. Because, we're battling here, I'm still struggling to come to terms with this,” she said.

And to the kids, like her son, she says they're always worth helping.

“You’re special, you're worth it. Don't ever think you're not worth it,” Cheryl said.

Mark said to never give up and never be afraid to seek help if you need it. Cheryl told WMAZ her son was always willing to help others and having happy family and friends was the most important thing for him. They just wish he had made better decisions and asked for help himself.

The couple put a post from Joss’ Facebook on the back of the funeral service program. It says in part, “There’s not a day that goes by I’m not thinking of all of you my class mates, my cousins, my crowd I’m always hoping the absolute best for you all.”

The post was dated January 19th, Joss died on February 4th.

Cheryl and Mark said their son was a sweet man with a tender heart and they are telling his story so others don't have to experience the pain caused by drug abuse.

Police and the Houston County coroner are waiting for final toxicology results in this case to confirm that this was a heroin death, but Joss' parents say they know heroin is what killed their son.

Warner Robins police say in 2015 they investigated five cases of Heroin distribution which resulted in six arrests.

In 2016, they investigated seven cases and arrested twelve people.

