Warner Robins dedicates land for new fire department training center

During Monday night's City Council meeting, the International City dedicated nearly 51 acres to the Warner Robins Fire Department.

The new training center will be located off of Foy Evans Drive in-between Sandy Run Creek and the train tracks.

The vote was unanimous to approve the land dedication.

In a more contentious vote, the City approved creating a new "Joint Development Authority of Peach County and the City of Warner Robins."

Councilmen Keith Lauritsen and Chuck Shaheen abstained from the vote, Councilman Mike Davis voted against.

Councilmembers Carolyn Robbins, Tim Thomas, and Clifford Holmes voted in favor.

The resolution says the new Development Authority would have six members, three from each jurisdiction. No members were named on Monday night.

Supporters of the Authority said it would strengthen the two governments' ability to bring in new businesses in areas where the City and County's land overlap.

Lastly, the Council approved a resolution "recommend[ing] James Elliott for nomination to the Municipal Government Hall of Fame."

The resolution passed unanimously and Elliott was given a round of applause. Elliott has been the City's attorney for 32 years.

