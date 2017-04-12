Warner Robins Development Authority holding public forum Thursday

Whether it's housing, shopping, parks, or entertainment in Warner Robins, the Warner Robins Development Authority is asking for your opinions. Madison Cavalchire has more on a public forum set for Thursday night at Warner Robins City Hall.

"As you can tell, a lot of development flight is happening on the south side of town," Warner Robins Development Authority Secretary-Treasurer Eric Langston said. "We're trying to pull in some of that development back on this side of town."

Langston says the Authority wants to help develop the city's Tax Allocation District. That's the area that runs alongside Highway 247 across from the base, from Commercial Circle and down North Davis Drive, to Green Street.

He says the first development project is a 19-acre housing development near VECTR, the new veterans job-training center. Construction should start in a few months.

At the forum on Thursday, Langston is hoping to hear input on ideas that will improve housing, business, and community spaces in the district.

"The purpose of this forum is to get citizens engaged, to empower citizens to have buy-in," Langston said. "We want them to come forward and say, hey this is what we want to see, how can we make it happen?"

The Warner Robins Development Authority public forum is set for tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. in the pre-council chambers at City Hall.



