Warner Robins farmer hopeful new federal task force helps farmers

It was a busy first day for new Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

President Donald Trump named him the head of a new task force in an executive order on Tuesday.

The order is aimed at helping farmers and the agriculture industry. It creates a new task force that’ll look at ways to remove roadblocks for people in the industry.

Jacob Reynolds spoke to a farmer in Houston County who said he could use some federal help.

Tim Anderson started gardening in 2014 as a way to get out of the house. The disabled veteran said gardening turned into full time farming, which he finds soothing.

“I got hurt here in the states, got hit by another soldier riding my motorcycle. Sitting in the house, contemplating suicide, feeling less worthy, nothing to do, and I wanted to get out of the house,” Anderson said on his back porch.

With the help of the University of Georgia and two of his sons he was able to build raised beds to farm, and eventually will build a greenhouse. The raised soil beds make it easier for Anderson to work with his disability.

Right now he grows kale, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and other greens.

But he doesn't want to stop there, which is why he needs the government's help.

“The red tape you go through to get loans to purchase land I think need to be a little bit more lenient. Especially towards veterans, I mean we served the country, now we want to serve our communities. Give us some kind of incentive, help us a little bit,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he hopes the taskforce, led by Perdue, makes it easier for new farmers like him to get land and capital.

And, he said farming is good for veterans.

“It's therapeutic. I mean as a kid you played in the dirt, what more fun could you have? You had fun then, more fun now as a grown up playing in it. But you're growing something that's healthy and you're feeding your family healthy food,” he said.

The task force will have 180 days to come up with a plan. Anderson told WMAZ it was a "long time coming."

Anderson isn’t the only one that might benefit from the order. One in seven Georgians work in agriculture or related fields. Annually, the industry accounts for more than $71 billion of the state's economy, according to the University of Georgia.

