Warner Robins girls went missing because they were trying to walk to New York

Two elementary school students in Warner Robins went missing Tuesday because they were trying to walk to New York.

WMAZ reported Tuesday 11-year-old Azalea Jenkins and 8-year-old Aleigha Soriano didn't return home after walking home from school.

Hours later, a police officer found them at an abandoned car wash.

It was a scary Tuesday night for mom and aunt Cassandra Coleman.

But now, she's just happy to have her family back together.

“There's really no way to describe it. Just glad that they were found safe, together, and unharmed,” Coleman said in her living room.

11-year-old Azalea Jenkins and 8-year-old Aleigha Soriano never made it home after leaving Russell Elementary School at around 3:30p.m. on Tuesday.





The family says the duo told them and Warner Robins Police they were trying to walk to visit family in New York state.

Assistant Chief John Wagner said the WRPD is done with the investigation and has turned it over to the County's Juvenile Division because of the girls' ages.

“We don't suspect any foul play, anything that we saw yesterday or have learned from yesterday. We don't feel like there's anything much more sinister, but again that's something the juvenile division will even look into further,” Wagner said at the Law Enforcement Center.

Wagner thanked the community members that helped the Department search for the girls on Tuesday.

Coleman wanted to thank the community that helped find the missing girls as well.

“I can't say thank you enough. There's no words that can really describe just how grateful I am for the outpouring of support from the community and the police officers. From people we don't even know, that dropped what they were doing to come find our girls,” Coleman said with both girls by her side.

They also had a message for the community.

“Thank you,” said Azalea while her cousin, Aleigha, said, “I'm glad to be home.”

Coleman urged other parents to talk to their kids and make sure they know what they're thinking, so this doesn't happen to them.

Police said the canine unit helped track down the girls.

Tuesday night the girls were taken to Houston Medical Center for a general checkup and are back home healthy.

