Houston County Sheriff's Sgt. Slate Simons and his K9 Kryo.

We're learning new details about the Houston County K-9 that turned on its deputy handler earlier this week.

Sergeant Slate Simons had to shoot the dog, Kyro, after it bit him and wouldn't release on Tuesday during a search in Dooly County.

Last year, the city of Warner Robins had to settle with a man who accused Kyro of biting him for what he said was no reason.

According to documents obtained by WMAZ through an open records request, Warner Robins Police pulled over Linnie Sanders and James Allen Jerome on October 30 of 2015.

Police called in Sergeant Slate Simons and Kyro to do a 'free air sniff' of the car.

According to the Sheriff's report, Sanders claimed he was bitten.

It reads, "The man claimed that he had been bit initially and it was not brought to our attention until after the second free air sniff."

The report also described the injury as, "A scrape on his arm with some minor bleeding."

In the report, Simons wrote he did not see the bite take place.

In a letter from an Atlanta attorney, Kenneth Southall, in June of 2016 Sanders and James threatened to sue the city of Warner Robins and asked for a settlement.

In one of the letters from the attorney it says, "The Houston County police officer handling the dog failed to maintain proper control of the dog ultimately resulting in the dog biting Mr. Sanders."

Warner Robins City Attorney Jim Elliott said the City's insurance did settle the case.

Sanders said it was for $45,000, but Elliott could not confirm that amount.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office said only Captain John Holland or Sheriff Cullen Talton could comment on Kyro's history.

WMAZ was told both men were not available for comment on Friday.

There is video of that October 2015 incident, the video has not been given to WMAZ at this time.

