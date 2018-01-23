Warner Robins homicide suspect in custody

Warner Robins Police arrested the man late Tuesday night suspected in a fatal shooting.

A news release says they received information about Daniel Bruce Franz II possibly being at a home on Scott Boulevard. They found and arrested him at that home without incident.

They say he'll be charged with murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Vincent D. Junior. Police say Franz shot Junior at Tanglewood Apartments on January 13th after an argument.

Police offered a $20,000 reward for information about Franz's whereabouts.

