Warner Robins improves Public Protection Classification

Warner Robins improves its Public Protection Classification.

If you live in Warner Robins, city officials say your family and home just got a little bit safer, and you might be able to save some money on insurance too.

Every four years, the Insurance Service Office gives Warner Robins a new Public Protection Classification.

A large part of that rating is dependent on the city's fire department.

On Wednesday, the city announced that its rating improved for the first time in decades – meaning you might be safer and save a few bucks too.

“I can walk to the fire station in 10 minutes and the fire hydrant is right up the street from me,” said Ambrose Harris.

Harris has lived in Warner Robins for 12 years.

“I got four kids. With the fire hydrant and the fire department being right up the street, it makes me feel very secure,” said Harris. “They're always out there checking their trucks, doing inspections, making sure their equipment is good. I see it on a daily basis.”

Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moulton says all that work is for your safety and the Insurance Service Office gives them a rating based on how they're doing.

“They evaluate your equipment, how much equipment you have, the deployment of that equipment, your man power,” said Moulton.

The rating is on a scale of one to 10, with one being the best.

Moulton says the city hasn't been able to improve its rating in decades.

But effective February 1, Warner Robins will have a Public Protection Classification of two -- up from their old rating of three.

“Back in 2015, we added Station #8. That was probably one of the most significant things the city did,” said Moulton.

It was that investment Moulton says had an impact on their rating and hopefully residents will reap the benefits.

“A higher class rating means that they're even safer then what they were, so that means that I, being a dad and everything else will be safer,” said Harris.

Moulton says he can't say how much of a discount residents and businesses will see as far as insurance.

But he did say all major companies look at this rating to determine rates.

The ISO determines Warner Robin's Public Protection Classification every four years.

