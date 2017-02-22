(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Fire investigators want to know what sparked a fire in a Warner Robins laundromat.

Around 2 p.m., the Warner Robins Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1200 block of south Houston Lake Road.

They found heavy smoke coming out of a laundromat at the front end of a shopping plaza.

Five trucks responded.

Investigators say the flames began in the dryer service room of the business.

That room sustained significant fire damage and the rest of the laundromat suffered heat damage.

The business next door received water and smoke damage and no one was hurt.

(© 2017 WMAZ)