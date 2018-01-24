Warner Robins man allegedly sets fire to home after argument with wife

Police lights generic, file photo.

A man is being held in jail without bond after he allegedly set fire to his home Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the county fire department responded to a fire on Heritage Drive around 4 p.m. Monday.

It says investigators found the fire had been set on purpose and that the resident – identified as Donnell Cox – had gotten into an argument with his wife.

Following the argument, his wife left and the release says Cox set fire to the house and ran away before 911 was called.

Cox later returned to the house and was arrested and charged with arson.

He is currently in the Houston County jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information should call Sgt. Joe Middlebrooks at 478-542-2085.

