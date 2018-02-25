Warner Robins man shot while defending friends from robbery

A Warner Robins man is in stable condition after being shot early Sunday morning.

A news release from Warner Robins Police says officers were sent to 125 Wall St, Lot 1 around 4 a.m. for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Marco Roldan-Perez had been shot in the arm during an attempted robbery in Lot 24.

Officers were told that Perez was trying to defend his friends from being robbed when he was shot in the arm by a woman. They were also told two other men were involved in the attempted robbery.

Perez was taken to the Medical Center in Macon, where he is listed in stable condition.

Detective Trent VanLannen is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery and subsequent shooting can call him at 478-302-5380.

