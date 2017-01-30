Warner Robins man stabbed after argument

THINKSTOCK

A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in an argument, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

It says officers responded to a home in the 100-block of Memorial Terrace around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for an aggravated assault.

Their investigation revealed 55-year-old Bobby McGhee and 45-year-old John Jackson got into a fight and McGhee stabbed Jackson multiple times.

Jackson was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with non-life threatening injuries.

McGhee is charged with aggravated assault.

