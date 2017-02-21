Warner Robins Mayor and Councilman respond to crime numbers

WRPD Chief Brett Evans presenting crime report to Council

WMAZ reported on numbers showing a rise in the violent crime rate in Warner Robins last week.

Tuesday night, Police Chief Brett Evans presented the Department's full 2016 report to Mayor and Council.

He said he was concerned about his officers' ability to be proactive and stop crimes before they happen. He also said he understood the City's budget constraints when it comes to hiring more officers.

Councilman Clifford Holmes called it a grave concern but says he already has ideas for ways to fix the problem.

“Moving to the Deloris Toliver Center and beginning some work over there, at one time we had a police precinct and I've asked that we put a police precinct in there again as well as one right up here on Davis Drive,” Holmes suggested after the meeting.

Holmes said he doesn't want people to think the crime is just in North Warner Robins. But, he said people in his district have to keep faith in the police.

“Did you call the police? 'No, we called you!' Well wait now, just a moment, there's nothing I can do. I'm not going over there if someone over there's shooting. We've got people in the police cars, patrolling the area, call them, call 9-1-1 and tell them what the problem is,” Holmes said.

It's something Mayor Randy Toms agrees with as well, saying the public has to help keep an eye on safety.

"Getting eyes out there, getting community support, and when you see a crime or you see a bad situation, report it," Toms said.





Toms said the city's revenue was picking up and he hopes they can find the money to help bring in more officers. He also said he wants the state to help cut down on repeated activity, like illegal gambling.

Mayor and Council did take the time to thank the Chief and his department for their continued work. Councilman Chuck Shaheen publicly commended the WRPD for their work tracking down criminals. But, council members acknowledged the problem is growing and needs to be fixed quickly.

Mayor and Council were sent the numbers last week. This was the first Council meeting since the numbers became public.

(© 2017 WMAZ)