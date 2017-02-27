Warner Robins Mayor hopeful consulting group helps improve the city

Warner Robins Redevelopment Agency votes to renew contract

The Warner Robins Redevelopment Agency renewed a contract Monday morning with a consulting group that could help bring in $1.2 million to Watson Boulevard at the urging of Mayor Randy Toms.

It was a unanimous vote to approve the contract renewal, but not until after the RDA raised some concerns over a lack of communication between city leaders.

The contract is with Government Solutions, LLC. The city’s RDA plans to pay the consultants $54,000 for fiscal year 2017.

Mayor Toms says the group acts as a liaison with the state government, bringing in new opportunities for funding and grants.

Including a project, he says, they're working on that will change the look of Warner Robins and Watson Boulevard.

“Essentially, the Georgia Department of Transportation has moneys available, that's a state highway, and they've pretty much allocated or approved and earmarked, if you will, 1.2 million dollars to be used on the streetscape and the beautification of Watson Boulevard in that area, and the safety features,” Toms said in his office.

They money would help improve Watson Boulevard from Robins Air Force Base to Davis Drive, which runs through the city's tax allocation district. The Mayor said it would include streetscaping, sidewalk improvements, and safety improvements for drivers leaving RAFB at rush hour.

Mayor Toms says he and the consultants are confident the money is coming. But, the money is not in the city's accounts yet and the Redevelopment Agency says they hadn't heard about it.

One Redevelopment Agency member said he voted to renew the contract with the consulting group based on good faith.

“We've been told that it's been approved, that we will receive the contract, so, I felt good about signing, provided that the information that was given to us is true,” Harvey Bee said after the meeting.

The RDA said going forward a representative from the consulting group needs to be present at their quarterly meetings so this does not happen again. The group seemed frustrated at Monday morning’s meeting, especially after learning that the LLC had given a presentation at last week’s Council meeting.

They expressed concern with Mayor Toms that if the contract was coming out of their budget, why Government Solutions, LLC had not given them a presentation before asking to sign the contract.

The Mayor said he understood their concerns and told them a representative from the LLC would be present at the RDA’s next meeting on April 11th. He then asked them to sign the contract after he vouched for the LLC’s work with Warner Robins.

It will become final once Government Solutions, LLC signs the renewal contract.

After the meeting, Mayor Toms told WMAZ that he was confident the money from the Georgia Department of Transportation was earmarked and coming to Warner Robins.

He could not give a timetable for when the money would come to the International City. But, he expressed hope that the planned improvements to Watson Boulevard would give Warner Robins more of a downtown feel.

WMAZ did reach out to the Georgia Department of Transportation for more information.

