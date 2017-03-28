Warner Robins mayor says he'll run for re-election

Randy Toms (Photo: 13WMAZ)

Warner Robins city elections are scheduled this year, and the mayor's office is one of the positions up for grabs.

On this week's Close-Up program, Mayor Randy Toms and Houston County commission chairman Tommy Stalnaker discuss issues ranging from the recently approved SPLOST and maternity leave for city and county employees, to the recent population growth and the increased crime rate.

Toms also said he will definitely seek re-election this year.

“I genuinely enjoy what I'm doing. I didn't expect this to be my announcement and I'm sure there'll be more to come later, but I love what I'm doing and of course you pointed out before we started this interview that I've served the city of Warner Robins for over thirty years now,” said Toms.

But Stalnaker isn't ready to announce his future political plans.

“I'm in my third year of my second term, so I've got a little over a year, about a year and seven months, before I will have to run again, and that decision hasn't been made and I think you can make it too far in advance,” said Stalnaker.

