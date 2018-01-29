Warner Robins Mayor still supports lifting employee gun ban

Warner Robins City Hall

Employees WMAZ talked to on Monday expressed they're OK with lifting the ban on employees carrying guns and weapons if it's handled responsibly.

But not everyone is on board just yet.

“I am considering asking council to withdraw the ban on city employees, on city employees carrying weapons in city buildings and in city vehicles,” Mayor Randy Toms said at a press conference on January 23rd.

Mayor Toms still supports reversing the 2014 ban on city employees having firearms or other weapons on city property or while conducting city business. The only exception to that resolution is for weapons in personal vehicles parked on city property.

Toms and City Attorney Jim Elliott say visitors coming into City Hall can carry guns under Georgia law.

Jessika Jungman is an administrative secretary who works there.

She is not behind protective glass and has had to deal with angry citizens before, sometimes calling for backup from the police officer stationed at City Hall.

“I've never felt overly threatened, just somebody's getting a little temperamental, not really responding,” Jungman told WMAZ on Monday.

She says she supports lifting the ban if it's done responsibly.

“Certain paperwork would need to be provided to the HR office, for example. Saying, you know, you did go through all the appropriate classes and all the courses and you are choosing to either conceal carry or however you want to carry,” Jungman said.

Kennie Hampel is another employee who deals directly with people every day.

She's dealt with angry and upset people over her five years with the city and says she's okay with a coworker having a gun if they can prove they know what they're doing.

“Yes, I could feel a lot more comfortable knowing there are provable hours, I've been researching on this topic, I've gone to the range x amount of times, I've been instructed by knowledgeable people, I could feel comfortable about that,” Hampel said.

Jungman and Hampel both said they've never had a gun or weapon pulled on them while working for the city. They also both said they would most likely avoid purchasing a gun, even if the ban is lifted.

Another employee in a different building WMAZ talked to said she would want to know which of her coworkers were carrying, but doesn't oppose the ban being lifted.

Councilman Tim Thomas says he isn't convinced yet that it’s a good idea.

He says it could open the city to a lot of liability and could lead to violent conflicts between fellow employees out on job sites.

Thomas said he has no problem supporting gun rights, but does not want city employees having guns at work at this time.

Councilman Keith Lauritsen said he would support employees having firearms in certain situations, however he did express concern about every city employee being able to bring a firearm to work.

Council members Daron Lee, Clifford Holmes, Mike Davis, and Carolyn Robbins did not return WMAZ's request for comment.

