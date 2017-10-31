Warner Robins' mayoral campaign contribution reports show Toms raised most cash

The Warner Robins mayoral election is just a week away and we’re taking a closer look at the money behind the campaigns.

Through open records, WMAZ obtained the campaign contribution reports for all three candidates, Joe Musselwhite, current Councilman Chuck Shaheen, and current Mayor Randy Toms.

Musselwhite raised $7,760 and has $4,760 on hand. His filing was dated ‘received’ on October 6.

Shaheen raised $15,775 and has $8,241 on hand. His filing was dated ‘received’ on October 6.

Mayor Toms raised the most with $26,726. He has $20,602.94 on hand and his filing was dated ‘received’ on October 2.

Randy Toms Campaign Contribution disclosures by 13WMAZ on Scribd

Shaheen and Musselwhite loaned money to their own campaigns. Shaheen loaned $5,000 and Musselwhite loaned $2,500.

Toms received the max donation of $2,500 from five different people -- four of them are on the management team at International City Builders Inc., according to its website.

Shaheen received the max donation from three different people.

Chuck Shaheen Campaign Contribution disclosures by 13WMAZ on Scribd

Musselwhite did not receive any max donations.

Toms spent money on advertising, sponsorship, and qualifying. Shaheen spent money on shirts, signs, advertising and qualifying. Musselwhite’s only expenditure listed in the report was for qualifying.

Joe Musselwhite Campaign Contribution disclosures by 13WMAZ on Scribd

