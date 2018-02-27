Warner Robins Middle student charged with making terroristic threats

A 13-year-old Warner Robins Middle School student is in jail after threatening to ‘shoot up the school.’
A news release from police says that police were contacted by administration at Warner Robins Middle that a student had threatened to ‘shoot up the school’ and specifically named a teacher.
When the student was confronted by administrators, he ran away from the school.
He was later found at home and charged with making terroristic threats, which is a felony.
