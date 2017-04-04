Warner Robins officer announces he is officially cancer free

A Warner Robins Police officer has been officially declared cancer free.

In February, we reported Officer Brandon Carlson was back in action after a whirlwind summer.

It began when he found out he would be a father, and then he was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in June 2016.

One of his official field training officers, Det. Trent Van Lannen, took him to treatments and had some kind words about the return of his friend to the field.

“It's good to have him back because he's a fighter. He's got courage, he's got courage that can't be trained, he's got courage that comes from within and that's important. That's important to our agency and it's important to the community,” Van Lannen said.

This week, Carlson completed his final scan – which came back clear – which means he’s only required to go to a doctor quarterly to make sure his cancer hasn’t returned.

He shared that news with a photo of his 3-month-old baby Jade and a sign saying ‘My daddy is cancer free.’

Thank you for your service Officer Carlson and the rest of the law enforcement community.

