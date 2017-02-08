WRPD Uniforms hanging in a room outside Lowry's office

Warner Robins Police named their Officer of the Year, and he's responsible for helping to train every new officer that comes to the Department.

A day at the gun range is a typical day in the office for Kirk Lowry.

This year's officer of the year has several job titles. But he says one of the most important is training new officers.

“It's a very good experience to see them come in as civilians, some of them have never been in fights before, some of them have never driven at high speeds before or even fired a weapon. And then to be able to see them progress is a wonderful thing,” Lowry said.

The Army and Air National Guard veteran has helped train every new officer who's come to the department in the last seven years. He said only about 2 or 3 officers haven’t been trained by him in some form or another.

He is also WRPD’s quartermaster, which means he maintains uniforms and personal equipment.





Officer Lowry also maintains all the weapons and teaches officers and civilians alike how to use them safely and appropriately.

Police Chief Brett Evans calls Lowry’s ability to train a big responsibility.

“That obviously shows the trust that we have in him. Because, that's a significant opportunity for impact there and to be able to continue that means he's obviously doing something very right,” Chief Evans said at the Law Enforcement Center.

Evans said Lowry was always reliable and an ethical officer that worked hard every day. He also said Lowry was a smart problem-solver.





But Lowry says he just loves the job.

“You know people that are in trouble, I enjoy helping them,” he said.

While enlisted, Lowry was deployed twice overseas with Operation Desert Storm in 1990-1991 and then again in Iraq from 2006 and 2007. Lowry said WRPD was very accommodating when he was deployed to Iraq the second time as a part of the Georgia Air National Guard.

Lowry told WMAZ he tried a civilian job for a while but missed the military structure, so he joined the WRPD in 1998. He originally worked as a patrolman until transferring to the training center seven years ago.

