Warner Robins' O'reilly Auto Parts robbed

The Warner Robins Police Department are looking for two men they say robbed a store Tuesday.

The robbery happened just before 8 p.m. at the O'Rielly's Auto Parts on Russell Parkway.

Police say the suspects walked in armed and took money.

No customers were in the store at the time, but one employee did have minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call Crimstoppers at 1-877-68-crime