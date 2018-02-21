Billy Graham speaks during his Crusade at Flushing Meadows Corona Park June 25, 2005 in the Queens borough of New York. (Photo: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

As the country mourns the loss of one of the 20th century's most famous preachers, Jacob Reynolds talked to people right here in Central Georgia who remember Billy Graham and say his words and his message, became a part of their faith.

Billy Graham is, for some, the face of faith. For Pastor Matt Walls at Southside Baptist, his is a legacy worth living for.

“99 years, no scandal has touched him, he's been above reproach throughout all those years of ministry. He's just been so faithful. Faithful husband, faithful father,” Walls said.

Walls has been a pastor here for 18 years, but remembers when his ministry life was just starting in 1997.

Graham was his Liberty University graduation speaker.

“Look, anytime you meet a legend, be it in sports, Michael Jordan or LeBron James, or in politics, or whoever it is. There is a sense of just, you're in awe of being around this person. That's absolutely how I felt when Dr. Graham was speaking,” Walls said.

He says he remembers Graham being encouraging.

From the pulpit, to the ears of presidents Graham shaped generations of Christians, like Abbey Gottwals at Gottwals Books.

She saw Graham as a middle schooler and the experience never left her.

“So charismatic, even as a middle schooler, I appreciated that. I mean I remember we went with our little country church from Cordele, that's where I grew up, and we went and took a group of teenagers. 2 or 3 of them got saved that night,” Gottwals said.

They put his books front and center at their Central Georgia stores on Wednesday. It was a tribute to a Christian icon who Gottwals said exceeded religion.

“It's almost like part of our culture has died, not just one person,” Gottwals said.

Graham influenced Gottwals' father, who was also a pastor.

Walls says members of his congregation came to church because of Graham. In fact, one secretary in his office has an autograph from Graham she received several years ago. Walls also said he met several people internationally whom said Graham brought them to faith.

