Warner Robins Police: $1.2 million in overtime since 2013

Last week, 13WMAZ first told you that the violent crime rate in Warner Robins fell in 2017 compared to the previous two years.

Police Chief Brett Evans says part of the reason for the decline was overtime patrols, but it comes with a cost.

Court dates, serious crimes and training can add unexpected overtime man hours.

But, Evans says some of the overtime costs have come from a familiar foe.

“Overtime has developed because of manpower and distribution,” Evans said at the Law Enforcement Center.

Since the start of fiscal year 2013, the Department has spent more than $1.2 million on overtime.

The Warner Robins Police Department does budget for overtime costs every year.

2013 FY: $261,162

2014 FY: $342,658 ($260,000 budgeted)

2015 FY: $287,950 ($260,000 budgeted)

2016 FY: $348,967 ($275,000 budgeted)

In 2014, 2015 and 2016, the Department went over its overtime budget projections.

In calendar year 2017, they logged 10,591 overtime hours costing $306,339.65, according to an open records request.

Evans says one way to get rid of some of those hours and cost is to add more people, especially to work patrols that are currently covered by people on overtime.

“If we had the additional personnel, if we had five or six additional personnel and we could assign them to those duties instead of using officers on overtime? Then absolutely, you could definitely drive those costs down,” Evans said.

But Evans and Mayor Randy Toms say police overtime will never hit zero due to crime scenes, training, and court obligations.

Potential solutions would cost money as well, new officers cost about $55,000 between salary and benefits.

Toms says it's hard to know the most efficient solution.

“Are you getting more bang for your buck through overtime hours? Which police officers benefit from on a personal level, individually. Or do you get more bang for your buck from hiring more police officers?” Toms said in his office.

Both said overtime on the crime control and investigation divisions can take a mental and physical toll.

“What I would like to see is not necessarily as much the overtime costs come down, as much as I would like to see the amount of overtime the officers are having to spend to come down. That would be a goal I would set,” Evans said simply.

The overtime comes from the Crime Control & Investigation division, according to records provided to 13WMAZ.

And the Mayor says it's worth more brainstorming.

“It merits a new look as to what are the options, but I still think the biggest option is hiring police officers, and it's not an easy fix,” Toms said.

Toms also told 13WMAZ it can be a double-edged sword. They want to reduce the strain on the officers, but they also know the officers start to depend on the extra overtime pay.

