Warner Robins police investigating convenience store burglary

WMAZ 11:10 AM. EDT July 19, 2017

The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Robin Food Mart on Corder Road. 

According to Jennifer Parson, the Public Information Officer, officers responded to a call of a possible burglary around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. 

Officers say someone broke the lock on the door and took an undisclosed amount of money. 

No one was injured. 

Officers are still looking for the burglar. 

 

