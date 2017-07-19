Warner Robins police investigating convenience store burglary

The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Robin Food Mart on Corder Road.

According to Jennifer Parson, the Public Information Officer, officers responded to a call of a possible burglary around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say someone broke the lock on the door and took an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured.

Officers are still looking for the burglar.

