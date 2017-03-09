Warner Robins Police investigating third homicide in 7 days

Man shot and killed on Third St. in Warner Robins.

Warner Robins Police are investigating the International City's third homicide in the past week.

Police found 43-year-old Edward McKellar dead in a front yard on South Third Street in Warner Robins. McKellar suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Crystal Hodge lives next door and said the shooting shocked her.





“Since we moved down here, we feel safe. So, that kind of made us a little iffy about what the situation happened, we don't know what really happened, but it, yeah, it shook us up a little bit last night,” Hodge said.

She has two children in the home with her.

Police made two arrests in the case early Thursday evening.

22-year-old Jemarcus Dwayne Duncan was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Conduct.

34-year-old Reginald Haulcombe Taylor was also arrested. He is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Tampering with Evidence.





A press release from WRPD reads, “Our investigation indicates that the three men were playing around with a gun they thought was unloaded. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.”

Hodge says it's unsettling that this is the city's third homicide in seven days.

“This is not Warner Robins. I've been in Warner Robins since Valentine's Day of 2011 and I've never heard of so much crime going on. Here,” Hodge said outside her home.

A week ago, two men in their twenties were shot and killed at Jus One More on Russell Parkway. Police are still asking potential witnesses that were at the pub last Thursday to come forward.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson says they need the public's help.

“We all live in the same community, you know we work here, we live here too. We want to keep our community safe and we want to keep our community members safe and the only way we can do that is if we look out for each other,” Parson said.

Winston Lawson rents a property on Third Street next door to the shooting scene. He also owns his own business around the corner from where McKellar’s body was found.

He says the recent violent crimes have been alarming.

“I've been here since 1968 and, you know, I love Warner Robins and I care about the city and certainly I'm quite alarmed when I hear about all the murders, suicides, homicides, things of that nature,” Lawson said.

WMAZ asked Parson if police knew of a motive for either crime, including drug activity, she said both cases were still under investigation and they did not want to speculate.

Anyone with information on either shooting can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

