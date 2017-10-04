Warner Robins police meet with community on 'Coffee With a Cop Day'

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Wednesday was National Coffee With a Cop Day.

The Warner Robins Police department met with community members at Chick-Fil-A on Watson Boulevard.

Coffee with a Cop is an event where people can meet our officers and discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

Assistant Police Chief John Wagner says part of the event was also about community policing.

"People that will come in from the neighborhood saying, 'Hey, our neighborhood, we had X, Y, and Z going on, and this is the house you need to look for,' or, 'Hey, I don't really want to tell you now, but can you give me your number and I'll call you later.' So definitely, it has helped," says Wagner.

Coffee with a Cop is held quarterly in Warner Robins.

