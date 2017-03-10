Warner Robins police name suspect in bar shooting deaths

Travis Bernard Thomas Jr. is wanted in the shooting deaths of two men at a Warner Robins bar.

Warner Robins police have named a suspect in the shooting deaths of two men at a bar last week.

Travis Bernard Thomas Jr. is accused of killing Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 26, both of Warner Robins. The men were shot to death inside of Jus One More bar at 4993 Russell Parkway after 1 a.m. March 2.

Thomas is wanted for two counts of murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of aggravated assault, according to a police news release.

Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts should call Det. Mann at 478-302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

