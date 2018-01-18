Warner Robins police need help finding homicide suspect

Warner Robins Police have identified a man they believe is connected to the homicide that happened Saturday at the Tanglewood Apartments.

He is 27-year-old Daniel Bruce Franz II, of Warner Robins.

A news release says warrants have been issued for the murder and aggravated assault of Vincent D. Junior.

It says Franz is more than likely armed and dangerous.

He is 5’7” and around 160 pounds.

Anyone who knows Franz’s location should call Det. Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380.



