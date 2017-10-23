Warner Robins police need help finding missing woman

Warner Robins police need your help in finding a missing 66-year-old woman who suffers from memory loss.

A news release from the Warner Robins Police Department says Linda Joan Gillman was last seen on Friday, October 20, around 6:30 p.m. but she wasn’t reported missing until Monday.

They believe Gillman left on foot, and she suffers from memory loss and confusion.

Gillman is 5’5” tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Anyone who knows her location should call WRPD at 478-302-5378.

