Warner Robins police seeking witnesses inside bar during shooting deaths

Double homicide at Jus One More bar in Warner Robins

Warner Robins police are asking people who were inside Jus One More bar Thursday morning when two men were shot to death to speak up.

"Hundreds of people were inside of the business at the time of the incident and very few are coming forward," a police news release states.

Two men, Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 24, were both shot to death inside the Russell Parkway bar at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a fight broke out and the two men were both shot in the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shane Mann at 478-302-5378 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

