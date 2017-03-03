WMAZ
Close
Breaking News LIVE VIDEO | Giraffe birth at NY zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Warner Robins police seeking witnesses inside bar during shooting deaths

Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson gives details into the fatal double shooting at Jus One More pub.

WMAZ 10:48 AM. EST March 03, 2017

Warner Robins police are asking people who were inside Jus One More bar Thursday morning when two men were shot to death to speak up.

"Hundreds of people were inside of the business at the time of the incident and very few are coming forward," a police news release states.

Two men, Kenny Odel Hart Jr., 24, and Jabrial Odeal Adams, 24, were both shot to death inside the Russell Parkway bar at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a fight broke out and the two men were both shot in the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shane Mann at 478-302-5378 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

(© 2017 WMAZ)

WMAZ

Businesses delayed after bar shooting in Warner Robins

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories